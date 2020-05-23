The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Command says it has deployed 1,300 of its personnel to ensure safety on the roads during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday, said that the corps would not tolerate overloading by commute

Omeje said: “In all, we are deploying 1,300 officers and men in the three main corridors in Lagos-Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“A total of 25 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and four heavy-duty tow trucks and two light duty tow trucks shall be deployed along these corridors.

“We have our ambulances positioned at strategic points for prompt rescue services should there be any crash. Our tow trucks are equally deployed for quick removal of obstructions.”

The FRSC boss, who expressed the corps’ commitment to ensure hitch-free traffic flow, said that corps would monitor and ensure enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

He urged motorists to steer clear of impatience and disregard to traffic regulations.

He advised motorists to observe safety precautions while using the road, saying that “the road does not forgive abusers”.

According to him, all Lagos residents must adhere strictly to all precautionary measures to combat spread of COVID-19, especially the physical distancing in their vehicles and use of face masks.

“We are simply appealing to people to observe social distancing as they commute during the Eid-el-Fitr. Overloading with passengers or goods shall be our primary focus of enforcement.

“The presidential partial lockdown order is still in force; hence we advise that people should remain in their state of residence and avoid interstate movements except for those vehicles on essential services.

“Commuters should equally remember to put on their face masks,” Omeje said.

Omeje said that officers and men of the corps would be visible on all the highways to ensure strict enforcement of overloading and physical distancing among commuters.

The FRSC boss, who urged road users to drive with care, added that the corps would be available to respond to distress calls that might arise.

According to him, FRSC operatives will be collaborating with other sister agencies in manning the Interstate borders to checkmate unwarranted travels.

“As it has always been our strategy, collaboration with other services and responder agencies such as the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, LASTMA, LASEMA, Fire Service shall be sustained during this period.

“No agency can do it alone in Lagos,” Omeje said. (NAN)