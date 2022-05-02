From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has emphasized the need for the unity of people, in spite of the diversity in religion, cultures and ethnicity.

Bagudu, in his Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah in the State, said that nothing could be compared to sustainable peace and unity of the nation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While congratulating the Muslim faithfuls for celebrating Eid-el-Fitr happily, the Governor prayed that Allah to accept their act of worship.

He said: “Coincidentally, the Christians are observing ‘ Lent Season’ where they also fast, I pray that the coincidence will unify our country better and consolidate gains achieved in the country”.

Bagudu also admonished the Muslim faithfuls to sustain the prayers for peace and noble lessons learnt during the Holy month of Ramadan, so as to continue to exhibit the fear of God.

“This is key to peace, unity and even socioe-conomic development of the country,’ Bagudu appealed.

The APC Progressives Governors’ Forum Chairman used the occasion on behalf of the good people of Kebbi State to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and thanked him for all the laudable initiatives he brought to Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Such initiatives, according to the Governor, have empowered and continue to mobilise the populace to achieve higher income level in the country.

Bagudu equally extolled the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN for his myriad assistance to the people of the State, his sterling qualities of leadership, describing him as a good ambassador of the State in the Federal Executive Council.

The Governor, flanked by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN , once again felicitated with the Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Sallah celebration, he called for sustained fervent prayers to further improve the security situation in the country .

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN joined hundreds of Muslim Umma in observing the two Rakaat prayer at the Eid- Prayer ground in Gesse, Birnin Kebbi.