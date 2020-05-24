Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged Muslim faithful to pray for divine intervention against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fintiri made the appeal in a Sallah goodwill message issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Sunday in Yola.

The governor prayed Almighty Allah to accept all sacrifices and answer the prayers of the Muslim faithful because of the blessed month of Ramadan.

“I urge Muslims to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world so that life can return to normal.

“In this trying times of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is admonished to cooperate with the frontline workers by observing the necessary safety protocols and contributing their quota in helping to save lives,” Fintiri said.

Similarly, the leadership of two religious bodies in the state; Adamawa Muslims Council and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had called on the people of the state irrespective of their beliefs to live in peace with one another.

They made the appeal in separate statements also issued on Sunday in Yola.

Most Rev. Dami Mamza, the CAN Chairman in the state, felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion, stating that their Christian friends wish to identify with their Muslim brothers at this special and spiritual time.

“Our bonds of unity and togetherness on such special occasions go a long way to foster fraternity between Christians and Muslims which is critically needed in such a polarised world.

“Informed by this spirit of love and unity, the Adamawa State Christians, specially pray for you and congratulate you as you mark this feast,” Mamza said.

On his part, Alhaji Gambo Jika, the Chairman, Adamawa Muslims Council (AMC), called on the Muslim faithful to live in peace and harmony for the development of the state.

Jika commended the Adamawa Government for intervening in the recent communal crisis in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

“We are appealing to the State Government to investigate the cause of the recent communal crisis in Lamurde and prosecute whoever is found guilty to serve as deterrent to others,” Jika urged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid-el-Fitr festival had witnessed low key celebration as a result of COVID-19 lockdown.

Citizens have been urged to adhere to the safety protocol measures put in place by experts and government to contain the spread of the disease, among which are regular hand washing and physical distancing.

In compliance with the measures, Muslim faithful observed their prayers in Mosques within their localities and there was low turn out of people to the mosques.

On the security of lives and property, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer of the Command in the state, said there had been no report of breach of peace so far.

Nguroje said the command had deployed significant number of personnel across the state to ensure security of lives and property. (NAN)