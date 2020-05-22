PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has banned the movement of

people from villages in the state to cities for the Eid-fitr Sallah celebration.

He gave the directive in a press release signed and issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado,on Friday.

“The traditional Sallah Horse riding is also suspended and citizens must ensure that protective protocol and social distancing, wearing of face mask and handwashing are strictly adhered to during the Eid prayers,” he said.

He directed all Imams and other Muslim faithful in the state to observe the Eid prayers in their respective Jummat mosques and Eid praying grounds nearest their houses in order to ease congestion at the Eid grounds.

Mohammed explained that the directive was in tandem with the guidelines pronounced by the federal government and His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the conduct of religious gathering in the state.

The governor also appealed to Imams in the state to ensure that Khutba

and Eid prayers are shortened.