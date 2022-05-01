From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), has ordered watertight security around Eid prayer grounds to ensure a crisis free before and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the country.

The IGP has equally ordered a water tight security on highways, recreational centres, financial institutions especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the period.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Baba, who gave the order in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, ordered heavy deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

The IGP, while felicitating with Muslim faithful in the country as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, urged them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with the public.

According to the statement “IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration. He further directs that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The IGP equally tasks all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality is put in check and brought to its lowest ebb for a hitch free celebration.

The Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, felicitates with all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. He admonishes them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .