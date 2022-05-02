By Christopher Oji and Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force, for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

The IGP equally ordered that adequate priority be accorded to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, financial institutions, especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) said the IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration. He further directed that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

Following the IGP’S order, police commands have started massive deployment of their men to strategic locations.

In Lagos State for instance, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, has directed Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to review their deployment of human and operational resources, especially at identified strategic and vulnerable points across the State, to forestall any breakdown of security, while deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

CP Alabi, therefore, assured that the emplaced security architecture would be closely monitored and reviewed as required, in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State.

Delta State police Command has also deployed men and officers to strategic locations.

CP Ali Mohammed Ali while felicitating with Muslim faithfuls, ordered Area Commanders, DPO’s to intensify raiding of black spots and also to deploy policemen to strategic locations, especially recreational centres, prayer centres and other public places.