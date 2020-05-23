Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr to mark the end of the Ramadan.

According to him, the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforces his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations placed by governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IGP, however, warned that the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by governments in some states of the federation, are still in force.

Making this known in Abuja, he called on Muslims to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned in enforcing the orders.

The IGP in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations. He said that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.