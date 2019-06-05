Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

In spite of voting against him in the last general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure security for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said securing the FCT means securing himself and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assuring that in spite of the toughness of his neighbours (opposition), he will continue to do his best for the country.

Buhari said this when FCT Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa, led a delegation of Abuja residents comprising religious leaders, National Assembly members, civil servants, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies and others paid him Sallah homage to mark the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far way from me. I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice president. I think they know that they are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

Buhari recalled that during his campaigns across the country that took him to 774 local governments, he was met with large turn out of citizens. Though he had no money to distribute, he said they believed in him and gave him their mandate.

“You all know as much as I know that most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal, we don’t have money to give. In 2011, I said, ‘God dey’, in 2015 God brought technology – PVC and that is how we won.

“I thank you very much, those of you who suffered very much to support me. And I congratulate you for being happy that I made it and I assure you that I will continue to do my best in spite of the toughness of my neighbours.”

Meanwhile, former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has told Nigerians not to lose hope over the current security situation.

He said he is optimistic about the ability of the present administration to address the security problem.

General Babangida, who spoke at his Hilltop residence, Minna, yesterday, in his Sallah massage to Nigerians also urged Nigerians to be positive about the present administration as it struggle to tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

He said the current security situation is not peculiar to Nigeria alone as every country of the world is faced with one form of challenge or the other and therefore appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the present administration at all levels.

“I strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari will live up to his promise to address the security problem facing the country.”

He, therefore, appealed to Muslims to use the lessons learnt from the Ramadan to remain united with one another.

Also speaking shortly after observing the prayers at the Minna prayer ground, Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, assured of government’s readiness to protect lives and property.