Imam Khalud Ibrahim, of JIWIS Central Mosque, Gudi in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Sunday sent out worshippers without face masks from the Mosque during prayers to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa state government had on May 19, lifted ban on religious gathering for two weeks with conditions that worshipers must use of face mask and maintain physical distancing at worship centres.

The governent also directed religious leaders to provide water for hand washing as well as hand sanitiser in order contain further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule was among worshippers, who observed prayers at the Gudi Central Mosque.

The Imam explained that his decision to send out and bar those without face masks from the Mosque was in compliance with the government directives to contain COVID-19.

He urged Muslims to always be obedient to God and leaders at all levels for the overall peace and development of the country.

Ibrahim attributed the ills in the society to disobedience and urged the people to seek God’s intervention for remedy.

“God will answer our prayers over the killings and other vices in the country if we collectively turn to Him for solution,” the Imam said. (NAN)