From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Musa Baba, has warned criminals and hooligans to stay away from the state as he deployed more personnel’s across the state ahead of Eid-el-fitri celebration.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, CP. Baba, felicitated with Muslims in the state as they observe the forthcoming Eid -el-Fitr celebrations.

He assured that the police and other security agencies in the state were fully prepared to ensure hitch-free celebrations, and “warn all potential trouble makers and miscreants to avoid engaging in any unlawful activities, as measures to prevent any breach of law and order have been put in place.”

He assured that “the police will ensure the safety of lives and property of the people before, during and after the celebrations,” adding that “the command expects maximum cooperation from the public by providing vital and accurate information, or reporting suspicious person(s) to the nearest police station.