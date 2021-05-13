From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for tolerance, mutual love and understanding among Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence and development.

“Nigeria is our fatherland. It is the only country we can call our own. On this day and always, I join patriots to rally our people behind the singular agenda of mutual love, peace, unity and harmony,” he told Government House Correspondents shortly after the Eid prayer during which thousands cheered the Governor for his developmental strides and love for the masses.

The governor emphasised the need for the citizens to embrace one another for peace to reign in the state and the country at large.

The Governor meanwhile has paid traditional sallah homage to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari amidst funfare and cheers by residents of the capital city.

The governor was accompanied by some members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, cabinet members and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in the state.