From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Muslim Communities set to celebrae this year’s Eid-el – Fitr tomorrow Monday marking the end of the Ramadan Fast, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has emphasized the need to sustain the prayers and other good virtues exhibited during the holy month to build an egalitarian society.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a press release signed by the Press Secretary to the Speaker Jibrin Gwamna quotes the Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi as calling on believers to use the period to sustain their prayers for the nation to overcome it challenges and also to pray for the success of the upcoming general election in the country.

While congratulating Muslims for successfully coming to the end of the Ramadan Fast, adding that support should be giving to the less privileged ones in the society towards ensuring they have sense of belonging.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi enjoined citizens to use their diversity as source of unity and strength calling on Youths to remain committed to constituted authorities, champion the course of peace, unity and development in the society.

He however, call for support to government at all levels to succeed for the benefit of all, Speaker while tasking religious leaders to continue to preach peace and unity among their people and pray for leaders to succeed.