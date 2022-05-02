From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi A. Sule extends her warmest greetings to the Muslim Uàmmah across the world and in the State as they celebrate Eid El- Fitr.

This was contained in a press release signed by Lamino Ishaq Gambo, Special Assistant, Media made available to Daily Sun via a watsap message on Monday, describing peace as important factor to the development of the society, urging citizens and residents of the State to keep praying and working for the peace and unity of the country and Nasarawa State.

Silifat admonishes the people of the state and Nigerians to prioritize things that bind them together and eschew those issues capable of dividing the country especially going into a political year, 2023.

“Sacrifices made by all during Ramadan should draw us closer to the Allah. I therefore enjoin all Muslim brothers and sisters to take lessons of the holy Month of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices and self denial beyond the fasting period as practiced by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).” Silifat added.

She however, Congratulates Muslim faithful for successfully witnessing the end of Ramadan fast, saying “May Almighty Allah make Eid a great occasion for interaction, harmony, tolerance and happiness for all”.

“On behalf of myself and my pet project, Silifat Abdullahi Sule (SAS) Hope Foundation, I heartily rejoice with all the citizens and residents of our dear State as we celebrate Eid El-FiTR