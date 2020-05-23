The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, says it has deployed 1,000 personnel to ensure hitch-free Eid-el Fitr celebration in the state.

Adamu Shehu, the NSCDC Spokesman in the state, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Saturday.

“The state Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, has ordered immediate deployment of the personnel, drawn from various departments and units, including Special Armed Squad, Counter Terrorism, Intelligence Operations, Disaster Management and Medical Unit,” Shehu said.

Shehu said the personnel would join the already deployed 250 officers that were involved in the enforcement of the lockdown order at the state boundaries and some specified Local Governments Areas.

He explained that more attention would be given to identified vulnerable locations, with emphasis on strategic places such as Eid grounds, government installations and buildings, markets, among others.

“The officers are to equally ensure compliance with the state government’s directive of wearing face masks, use of hand sanitiser, washing of hands, and observance of social distancing while at the Eid ground to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Therefore, the commandant charged the personnel to discharge their duty diligently and professionally,” he said.

The spokesman added that Muhammad also urged the general public to cooperate with the officers in their bid to provide security and safety during the festive period.

According to him, the corps urges residents to report any suspicious movements in their respective localities to the nearest security formations.

“While wishing the good people of Jigawa a happy and hitch-free Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the commandant urged them to pray fervently for God’s intervention in eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. (NAN)