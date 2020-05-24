The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Yobe, says it has deployed 500 officers across the state to provide security and to monitor compliance with Coronavirus (COVID-19), health guidelines during the Sallah celebration.

Mr Ayinla Olowo, State Commandant, NSCDC, disclosed this on Sunday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Damaturu.

Olowo said: “As regards Ed-el-fitr celebration, my men will go out and ensure that people abide by the government’s directive on social distancing, washing of hands, wearing face masks and other health directives.”

NAN reports that Muslims across the world are celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

Olowo urged Muslims to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols during Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

While wishing Muslims happy Ed-el-fitr celebration, Olowo advised people not to engage in self medication, but report to a healthcare facility immediately they felt unhealthy.

He advised residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons or movement around them to security agencies. (NAN)