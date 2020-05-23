Former Anambra governor, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria to attain true greatness.

Obi, who was the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

The statement was issued to felicitate with Muslims as they ended the 30-day Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Obi said that Nigerians needed to intensify their prayers for the nation’s progress.

He said that the Eid-el-Fitr had prepared the faithful with the needed spiritual strength to approach God for His compassion on the nation.

Obi also enjoined the Muslims to use the period to pray to Allah to forgive Nigerians their trespasses and help rescue the country.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless blood-letting in our land and help re-direct our leadership at all levels so they can put the country first in all they do,” he said.

Obi noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the nation’s socio-political and economic foundations.

He said that it would take leaders with the fear of God to steer the nation’s affairs.

Obi, who wished all Muslims a happy Sallah, reminded them that the sacrifice of fasting for 30 days should be translated into kindness and good deeds in their relationship with others.(NAN)