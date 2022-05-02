From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged the Muslim faithful across Nigeria to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living.

The governor, in his message of felicitation to Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitr, advised them to contribute to the unity and development of the nation.

His message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Monday.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitri celebrations.

“I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the purifying Ramadan fasting.

“As we celebrate Eid el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta State, Nigeria and across the world celebrating Eid el-Fitr.

“As Muslims celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavours and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that the celebration brings joy to all homes,” he said.