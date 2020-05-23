The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Nigerians to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices and self-denial.

Omo-Agege, in an Eid-el Fitr message issued by Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, also called for prayers for the country to overcome its challenges and Nigerians to coexist peacefully.

The lawmaker noted that the auspicious occasion of Eid-el Fitr did not only mark the end of fasting, kindness and good deeds during the holy month, its global focus on worthy virtues could help lift the world towards being a much better place.

In view of the global COVID-19 health challenge, he said that Muslims were making unusual sacrifice, because they were not able to congregate and perform Iftar during this year’s Ramadan.

“Today, the health challenge is a test for all our Muslim brothers and sisters. While not being able to congregate, it has enabled them repair and build stronger bonds with their families, especially as children were encouraged to join in the prayers and fasting at home.

“Nonetheless, Eid-el-Fitr encourages Muslims to reflect on themselves and draw closer to Allah, reflect on the lessons learned during this special Ramadan and show compassion to the less-fortunate and the needy.

“During the fasting period, bodies became weaker but the human spirit became enriched.

“I, therefore, join all Muslims in praying that the world will recover from the prevailing pandemic.

“It is also my prayer that the wounds of division will be healed in Nigeria and that all citizens can enjoy the realisation of the Buhari administration’s goal of attaining better standards of living,” he stated. (NAN)