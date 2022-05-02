From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has sent a message of felicitations to the Muslim ummah in Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The EId-el-Fitri is celebrated worldwide by Muslims to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Governor in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, commended the Muslim ummah for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation during the Ramadan fast.

He admonished them to sustain the spirit and lessons gained from the Ramadan period to further promote the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“He particularly urged both the Muslim and Christian faithful to pray for the nation to have a successful election and transition in 2023.

The Governor who posited that all all religions preach peace, love and good neighbourliness,

also called for religious tolerance between and among different religious adherents.

“He lamented that the security of lives and properties is still a serious challenge and enjoined all Nigerians to enlist in the battle against all forms of crimes especially terrorism and banditry which are threatening the unity of the country.

“Ortom says he craves an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without any fear of intimidation or molestation

“He wishes the Muslim ummah a successful celebration,” the statement concluded.