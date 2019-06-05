Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, have urged Muslims to extend the spirit of love they exhibited during the just-concluded Ramadan to other months of the year for the good of mankind.

Makinde and his deputy disclosed these, in separate chats with newsmen, in Ibadan, yesterday, in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, which signified the end of this year’s Ramadan.

Makinde said: “I wish my Muslims brothers and sisters well, on behalf of the Government and people of Oyo state.

“I advise them also not to go back to all the things that they dropped during the fasting period.

“The love we showed during the fasting period should not stop. Let us extend it beyond the fasting period.”

On his part, Olaniyan, who observed his Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Agodi Eid Prayer Ground, Ibadan, implore the media “to propagate this government in positive manner.

“We want peace that would be enjoyed by everybody in this state.

“We don’t want a graveyard peace as we had it in the last government, where nobody could talk. If you talk, you are in soup!

“So, everybody kept quiet; that is not peace.

“We want real peace such that you can sleep in your house with your two eyes closed.

“This is why the state government has taken the steps it has taken so far. We want peace.

“I want all of you to join hands with us so that we can have real peace.”