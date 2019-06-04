Senior prophet, Pascal Goodnews of the Citadel of Mercy International Church Worldwide, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of the Ramadan fasting and urged them and the nation, in general, to continue to live in peace and harmony.

Pascal stresses the need for peace, unity and religious tolerance among all Nigerians for the country to achieve socia-economic development and prosperity, he also urged Nigerians to collectively fight the social vices confronting the nation.

He encouraged Nigeria to understand the importance of the need for unity and a good relationship between people of different faith in the country, saying that is a strength and not weakness.

Pascal praised Buhari’s efforts to fight Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, expressing the confidence that someday, the insecurity would be the things of the past.

Pascal made this declaration on Tuesday while delivering his message at the Citadel of Mercy Tabernacle during a revival meeting an annual programme of the church.