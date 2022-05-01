By Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

The IGP equally orders that adequate priority be accorded to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, financial institutions especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), the IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration. He further directs that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

“The IGP equally tasks all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality is put in check and brought to its lowest ebb for a hitch free celebration.

“The IGP, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, felicitates with all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. He admonishes them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Following the IGP’S order, Police commands have started massive deployment of their men to strategic locations.

In Lagos State for instance, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, has directed Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to review their deployment of human and operational resources especially at identified strategic and vulnerable points across the State to forestall any breakdown of security; while deployed officers have been charged to remain professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

CP Alabi, therefore, gave assurances that the emplaced security architecture would be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State.

Also , Delta State police Command has also deployed men and officers to strategic locations.

CP Ali Mohammed Ali what felicitated with Muslim faithful, ordered Area Commanders, DPO’s to intensify raiding of black spots and also to deploy policemen to strategic locations , especially recreational centres , prayer centres and other public places.