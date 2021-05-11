From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has redeployed 2,161 personnel to detect crime and ensure free flow of traffic during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration in the state. Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah in a statement in Jos on Monday said the state is determined to have a free celebration. He said the guidelines on COVID-19 stipulated by Federal and State Government are still in force. “In order to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens during the celebration; the Command shall deploy a total of 2,161 personnel to detect and prevent crime as well as control traffic. “There will be prayers on all Eid grounds, Area/Ward Mosques exception of the Rukuba Road praying ground.” The Command solicited the cooperation of the peace loving people/residents of Plateau State in the maintenance of law and order during the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Plateau Command has deployed 766 Regular and 689 Special Marshals for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Mr Andrew Bala, the command’s Public Education Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

He said the deployment aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic and prompt response to crashes when they occur in may part of the state.

Bala explained that the command has also commenced a special patrol as from May 11 to May 17.

“The Command has commenced the Eld-el-Fitr Special Patrol Operations which will runs from May 11 to May 17.

“For effective patrol during the celebration, the Sector Commander, Mr Alphonsus Godwin, has approved the deployment of 766 regular and 689 special marshals to curb serious road traffic challenges, such as road traffic crashes, gridlock, obstructions, insecurity etc within the nook and cranny in the State.

“The sector commander emphasised that the special patrols are carried out to ensure a hitch free celebration as vehicular movement is expected to be in the increase,” he said.