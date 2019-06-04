Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has felicitated with the Muslim communit, on the celebration of 2019 Eid-el-Fitr.

He congratulated all Muslims for successfully completing this year’s Ramadan.

In his message, yesterday, governor Wike urged the Muslim community to pray for the unity and peace of the country, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor called on the Muslim faithful to seize the Id-el-Fitr celebrations to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of peace, security and friendship.

He assured that the Rivers State Government and security agencies have put in place security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration, today. Governor Wike urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, and added that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development. He assured the Muslim community and all residents, of the state government’s determination to improve the lives of her citizens. Wike also commended the Muslim community in Rivers; for their consistent support for his administration.

His Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Muslims around the world to imbibe the culture of sharing love and kindness to promote humanity.

Makinde said this in his message to Muslims in the State on the occasion of Eid-Il-Fitr celebration contained in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, yesterday.

“All the holy books have taught us that, when we make others happy, the tendency that we will be happy is very high. Those who are poor, today, were not just destined to be poor and same goes for those that are rich. It is just a matter of opportunity…”