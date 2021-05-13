From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, has urged Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of this year’s Eid-el Fitr to offer prayers for the peace and unity of the country.

The caucus stated this in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Thursday.

The PDP caucus, while felicitating with the Muslim community, on the occasion of this year’s Sallah celebration, urge them to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, selflessness, mutual love and peaceful coexistence with others.

“I also urge that this year’s celebration should further afford our Muslim brethren the opportunity to continue to pray for wisdom and for the spirit of justice to be bestowed on our Leaders, and for the unity, peace and progress of our dear county, built on just, fair and egalitarian principles.

“This is in view of the numerous challenges facing us as a people, including several killings, kidnappings and the general state of insecurity across the county, coupled with the intractable crisis of leadership, rudderless economy, seeming divisive tendencies occasioned by invidious governmental policies and actions, which have more than ever polarized and weakened our collective drive and nationalist spirit.

“Equally, of concern is the need for everyone to continue to stay safe and help stop the spread of the dreaded Corona virus (Covid-19) global pandemic which since early 2020 has continued to ravage several countries of the world, including our dear Nigeria,” Chinda stated.