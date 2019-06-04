Senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr, which follows the successful observance of Ramadan.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim ummah, during the period, contributed greatly to the relative peace witnessed across the country in the last one month.

He urged all Nigerians to seize the momentum of the completion of this year’s Ramadan to work for sustainable peace, security and economic well-being of the country.

“Our greatest challenges as a nation are insecurity and economic crises. And there is need for both government officials and those who voted them into office to co-operate in solving these problems.”