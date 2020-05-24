The Social Democratic Party( SDP) on Sunday congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the occasion of Eid- el-Fitr.

Chief Supo Shonibare, National Chairman of the party, in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed, congratulated Muslims for successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Shonibare said that it was imperative to express gratitude to God for his mercies and benevolence during these troubling times.

“This year’s Ramadan and Eid- el-Fitr, is coming at a time of a virulent pandemic and economic downturn and great uncertainty.

“It is therefore good to give gratitude to God for his mercies and benevolence in granting the request of all, especially in this troubled time of Covi-19 pandemic.

“We congratulate all Muslims after having observed the dictates of Ramadan fasting and abstained from all pleasurable desires in an effort to be worthy of God’s mercies, forgiveness and favour,” he said.

He called for more prayers over the current global crisis and urged all Muslims while celebrating the Eid- el-Fitr to adhere and comply to all preventive measures against the pandemic. (NAN)