Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Uche Secondus, yesterday, charged Muslims in the country to use the occasion of the Eid el Fitri celebration to pray fervently for the survival of the country.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said the situation of the country is discomforting, noting that only God’s intervention that can bring succour to the people.

The PDP leader stated that after four years of the All Progressives Congress( APC) led-Federal Government, all indicators point to the fact that the country is under severe pressure.

The PDP chieftain alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed woefully in harnessing the abundant human and material resources in the country.

Rather than deliver good governance, he said the current administration had allegedly resorted to various undemocratic acts to thwart the will of the people.

”The security situation in the country, the uncertainty in the polity and the worsening economic downturn which are consequences of poor leadership entails that Nigerians should return to God for help and direction’’, he said.

“ If Nigerian leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct, most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved.

“ These last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation if we allow the solemnness of the period last influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another”