From Abel Leonard, Lafia
The Senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, felicitate with Muslims as they mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting.
This was disclosed on Saturday by the press secretary Danjuma Joseph made via a WhatsApp message to Daily Sun.
“the past thirty (30) days, Muslims the world over have observed the fasting in the sacred month of Ramadan in compliance with the Islamic injunction
“As we come to the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting, I, felicitate with all Muslim faithful as we join millions of Nigerians
and other brethren across the globe to mark the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebration.
“As you are all aware, fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam aimed at strengthening our faith through spiritual engagements such as abstinence from eating, drinking and satisfying other desires from dawn to sunset.
“It also involves intense prayers, recitation and interpretation of the Holy
Qur’an, as well as increased acts of kindness, charity and humility,
among other moral virtues.
Senator Al-Makura, however called on all Muslims to be steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through supplication, perseverance, humility, hospitality and good neighbourness.
