From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged politicians in the country to play the game of politics with faith, love to one another.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on Monday in his Eid-el-fitr message to Nigerians in Sokoto, Sultan also urged political class to ensure none of their supporters is involved in breaching the peace and unity of the country.

According to him: “We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria is fast approaching. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

Sultan who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to witness the month of Ramadan.

“Our scholars have preached a lot during the period of Ramadan, as such, we should continue to hold on to what was learnt during the period.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to ensure the best living condition and to live peacefully with one another,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He commended the Sokoto state government and other wealthy individuals across the country for their sustained support to the needy throughout the period of Ramadan.

On his part, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in his statewide broadcast to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Sunday night also called on Nigerian citizens to remain level-headed in spite of inundation by insecurity and economic instability in the country.

He called on citizens to not only never politicize the security situation but also to singularly and collectively cooperate with security agencies to halt the malady.

“As our nation is on daily basis being inundated with sufferings, killings and economic instability, we must remain level-headed and never politicize the security situation amidst us.

“We must, singularly and collectively continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in our quest to bring this obnoxious challenge to a grinding halt,” the governor stated.

According to governor, “since citizens have sweated and bled to ensure that democracy is put in place, the efforts must not be allowed to go in vain.”