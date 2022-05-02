From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Alhaji Haruna Manu on Monday urged Muslim faithful in the state to pray for the new security challenges confronting the state as they mark this year’s Salah.

Manu said this in his felicitation message to the Muslim Ummah in Taraba after observing the prayers to mark the end of this year’s fasting.

He said that “while we are celebrating this year’s Salah, let us remember that our dear state is recently confronted with a new and strange security situation that is completely alien to us. We must therefore pray fervently to Almighty Allah for restoration of normalcy.

“Let me also salute you all for your support to this administration all these while. As we wind up the last leg of our tenure, I urge you all to continue to support us so that we would deliver on our promises. We have come a long way and we can not relent now” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, has felicitates with Muslim in the State as they join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr marking the end of the month-long Ramadan Fast.

He prays Almighty God to reward the Muslim bountifully for their good deeds and supplications during the month-long fast.

The Speaker also enjoins the Muslim Ummah to use the unique festival to pray for peace and security we all desire to coexist peacefully and forge ahead in our dear State.

“We are in a trying time as we prepare for the next year’s general elections. Already, the activities have commenced with party Primaries and screening. We must therefore remain very watchful and vigilant. We must also intensify prayers for our dear state and nation. Let me also call in fellow politicians to play the game by the books knowing that power comes from God” he said.