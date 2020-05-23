Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani in his Sallah’s message on Saturday called on Nigerians to use the period of Eid-El-Fitr to improve on the peaceful co-existence with one another.

Eid-El-Fitr is a festival that signifies the end of a 30-day fast embarked upon by Muslim faithful across the globe usually celebrated with social gatherings.

But, due to the ravaging CIVID-19 pandemic, Islamic authorities in countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Nigeria have told their followers to celebrate the season in their homes.

Uba Sani who noted the unfortunate bloodletting, destruction of livestock, foodstuffs and properties in some communities said, such barbaric acts would hamper the overall growth and the development of the country with the majority of the affected people becoming more impoverished.

Part of his Sallah’s message to his constituents read, “I congratulate us all for the successful completion of Ramadan. We are deeply grateful for Allah’s provision of strength and endurance. Let us share the joy of this celebration with our fellow citizens.

“This is one Sallah celebration that calls for deep reflections. We live in uncertain times. We are confronted by unimaginable health and economic challenges. COVID-19 is ravaging the world, Nigeria inclusive. In Nigeria, the Federal Government has been working assiduously to checkmate the rampaging COVID-19 and stabilising the economy. Overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 must be a collective effort.

“It is unfortunate that, in most Nigerian communities, what we witness daily is bloodletting, destruction of animals and farmlands, weeping and displacement of people from their homes. This situation is a disincentive to progress and development. I urge us to use the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr to heal our communities by drawing on our cherished values of tolerance, respect and selflessness.

“I urge our leaders at the grassroots level to initiate genuine dialogues in our troubled communities. The dialogues must be inclusive and aimed at rebuilding confidence and trust. It must be approached gradually. If properly handled and pursued with fairness, peace will return to our devastated communities. Peace is priceless.

“I commend the good people of Kaduna State, and in particular my constituents, Kaduna Central Senatorial District for their resilience, understanding, patience and support for the Kaduna State Government led by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai who has shown exemplary and uncommon leadership in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“May the Almighty Allah accept all our supplications and heal our communities and the world. May we be at our compassionate best throughout as we observe this year’s Eid-El-Fitr at home”, he prayed.