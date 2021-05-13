From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As Muslim Faithful across the globe mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has called for prayers for the safe return of Nigerians in the hands of kidnappers, terrorists and bandits.

The lawmaker in a Sallah message expressed deep concern over the horrible situation of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna, Leah Sharibu and Chibok girls amongst other children who are still in terrorists’ captivity.

“As we celebrate, let us spare a moment for our children who are still held captive by kidnappers, terrorists and bandits. My heart bleeds for the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, Leah Sharibu, the Chibok Girls and other children held captive across the country”, Sani said.

He described the psychological torture the captives go through as “simply unimaginable” while enjoining the kidnappers to “use the special occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to have a rethink and release the traumatized students and other abductees”.

Senator Uba, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, tasked the nation’s elites to put heads together in developing a framework for lowering tension in the country.

“If our country goes down, we shall all be casualties”, he warned

He canvassed for the urgent need for the elite to guide the people towards the right path, stressing that “the Nigerian people desire a country where there is equity, justice and fairness” and that while the citizens carry out their activities peacefully, the elite would like to willy-nilly turn them into “cannon fodder in the elites game of manipulation”, warning that this negative culture of manipulation must be stopped”.

The lawmaker went on to emphasize that the prayers “must be followed with concrete action”, adding that the people are looking forward to a clear strategy to tackle the worsening insecurity, with their roles defined; the timeline and action.” These, he declared, “are not beyond us”, pointing out the need to “renew people’s faith in the power of government” and “reclaim its monopoly of the power of coercion”.

He, however, explained that at critical points in the nation’s history, “prayers have made the difference” insisting that Nigerians “must all seek the face of Allah to lower the tensions in the country and renew confidence and faith of the people in a prosperous Nigeria”.

Turning to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Senator reiterated the need for the people to give him support and prayers.

“The challenges are enormous but he has been doing his best to surmount them. We must find a way out of our security challenges. A stakeholders approach is key”, he said.

While admonishing his constituents of Kaduna Central not to go back to those habits that distanced them from Allah must as he felicitated with them over the spiritually and physically reinvigorating exercise of Ramadan fasting.

He then reiterated his determination to prioritize his constituents’ interests and welfare adding that “all we need is your unwavering support and understanding”.