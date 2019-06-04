Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country.

Governor Ugwuanyi congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, stating that Nigerians stand to benefit immensely from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for all Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, to love and cherish one another as a people of “one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.”

He wished Nigerians a pleasant and peaceful celebration and urged them to “remain committed to the core values that strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous nation.”