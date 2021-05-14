By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace recently delighted its customers with numerous gifts in-flight during its Eid campaign which entailed placement of gift cards in random seat pockets and during the flight.

The activities started last Wednesday, and will run through the week. Passengers onboard were told to check the seat pockets in front of them to know if they have won gifts such as Thermo water-flask, food flasks, diaries, umbrellas, notebook bottle, remote organisers and Free HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) cards.

Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, reiterated the airline’s commitment to offering unparalleled flight experience while also expressing gratitude to all customers for their continued patronage. He added that this is an extension of the airline’s Random Acts of Love campaign which is geared at showing love to the customers for flying with the airline. The airline initiated its Random Acts of Love scheme during Easter last month, to appreciate its teeming customers for their loyalty.