Romanus Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Muslim faithfuls and, indeed, all Nigerians for the successful completion of the month-long fasting in commemoration of this year’s Eid El Fitri signalling the end of the Ramadan period.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party implored Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating themselves to the task of nation building.

“We equally admonish Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country.

“In the wake of our security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping, we ask all Nigerians to remain vigilant and security conscious and report suspicious activities around them to the relevant security agencies.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration holds the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian sacrosanct and would not relent in swiftly dealing with real and perceived threats in any part of the country.

“Our great party urges all Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, progress, stability and prosperity of our country and grant our leaders at all levels the wisdom to successfully steer the ship of our great nation,” the statement read.

