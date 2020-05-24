The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has joined Muslim Faithfuls in the State to celebrate the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan with a call on them to remain steadfast to the inherent lessons and ideals of the Month.

In a message to the Cross River State Muslim Faithfuls as they join their counterparts in the world to celebrate, she said after a month of fasting and praying, the adherents should continue to exhibit the virtues of Godliness, philanthropy, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness, which the Ramadan stands for.

Dr Edu charged all Muslim faithfuls in the State to continue praying for the elimination of COVID-19 virus in the country, peace and unity of the nation. “It is our belief that, with our collective efforts, Cross River State and beyond will witness phenomenal growth and development,” the statement added.



The Chairman COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State asked the Muslim communities in the state to adhere to all government instructions of hand washing, use of nose mask, avoidance of public gathering amongst other things. The mist avoid crowding in the mosque as the place of worship opens. She was on ground at bogobri to sensitize with them!