From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called on Muslims and residents in Gombe State to carry along lessons leant as they embark on normal after Ramadan, saying the month has come and gone, but the beautiful lessons learnt should not be forsaken.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor who also urges the Muslims to continue to pray for the state and the country added stating that, that was part of the inspiration behind the Ramadan fasting ritual.

He also states the need for residents to pray more for the state and the nation to overcome the enormous security, socioeconomic and other challenges the country is facing.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Governor Yahaya stated this in his Sallah message while speaking during a reception he hosted in honour of the state government officials on Monday in Gombe where he commended the resident over what he described as the peaceful co-existence among various ethnic groups and faiths in the state.

The governor who proceeded to witness a special Sallah Durbar session that was organized by the Emir of Gombe Abubakar Shehu Abubakar in honour of his administration, also seek more support for his administration to deliver on the mandate of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking during the Durbar session, the Emir commended Governor Yahaya’s uncommon zeal to transform the state. He said, “we are specifically grateful to His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his transformational drive towards the progress of Gombe State.

“Indeed, the governor’s achievements in areas of security, health, education, agriculture, rural development and roads are undoubtedly unprecedented,” the royal father added.

However, the Emir called on the state to tackle the lingering issue of farmers and herders clash in the state. He explained that the call was necessary considering the start of the rain which is usually the cropping season in the state.

He called on the farmers and herders to eschew clash and live in peace with one another. “We should all desist from anything that may sabotage or undermine peaceful coexistence and successes of our occupations,” the Emir said while also urging residents to live in peace and abide by rule of law and maintain order in the interest of peace.