From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has urged Muslim faithful in the state to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity.

Sule disclosed this on Saturday in his Salah message good will message made available to journalist saying it is important that other religion in the state are respected while assuring other religion in the country that Nasarawa State is a miniature society that accommodate all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed. He further implore all the citizens of Nasarawa State and Nigerians to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace, security and socio-economic prosperity of the State and the country at large. “Let me also call on all to be vigilant, particularly, during this celebration to ensure the safety of our neighbourhood and harmonious co-existence. I also urge you to ensure brotherly conduct in the evolving political activities to enable us elect leaders of our choice in an atmosphere of tranquility and stability.” He added. “As we celebrate this Eid-el-Fitri, I appeal to all road users to obey traffic regulations, just as I call on the officials of Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies to intensify enforcement of the laws during this festive season and beyond.”

It would be recalled that for the past twenty nine (29) days, Muslims all over the world have observed the fast in the sacred month of Ramadan in compliance with the Islamic injunction.

Sule also explained that fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam aimed at strengthening their faith through spiritual engagements such as abstinence from eating, drinking and satisfying other desires from sunset to dawn.

“It also involves intense prayers, recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, as well as increased acts of kindness, charity and humility, among other moral virtues.” He said

Sule therefore on behalf of the Government and People of Nasarawa State, felicitate with all Muslim faithful in the State, as the state join millions of Nigerians and other brethren across the globe to mark the 2022Eid-el-Fitri (Sallah) celebration.

“I enjoin all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan by adhering to sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness. The spirit of sharing in our daily activities should be our watchword.”

He however, plead with Muslims to see It as an obligation to pray for Nigerian leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity.

“I, therefore, call on all citizens to remain law abiding and go on in pursuit of their lawful means of livelihood.”