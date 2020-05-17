Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has ordered a temporary relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown order imposed on the state.

However, according to the Governor, Muslims in the state should stay home to observe the traditional Eid prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month-long fasting ritual.

A press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, explained that the directive was the outcome of a review meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders, arguing that “it was taken in the best interest of the people of Katsina State.”

According to the statement, “the relaxation of of the lockdown is only effective between Monday, 18th, to Sunday, 24th, May 2020 and it is to be observed within the local government areas while the ban on inter-local government movement remains in force.

“The Governor noted that two-third of the COVID-19 cases in the state fall within Katsina local government and therefore warns residents in the area to strictly observe and adhere to all protocols given by health and security officials.

“The Governor once again appeals to the general public to remain law-abiding and continue to pray to Allah to halt the spread of the dreaded disease.”