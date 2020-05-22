Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that the moon for the new month had not be sighted, noting this year Ramadan will end on Saturday, 23rd of May, 2020.

A statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on behalf of the Sultan on Friday night, said the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon-Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon-Sighting Committees across the country as of Friday night.

It further stated that Saturday, 23rd of May, 2020, is therefore the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1441AH.

According to the statement, “His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly and declared Sunday, 24th May, 2020 as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH”

Sultan Abubakar, however, felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in the country and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings as they celebrate Eid el Fitr festival.