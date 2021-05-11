The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has deployed 1,000 personnel for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

A statement from the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, on Monday, quoted the Commandant, Iskil Makinde, as saying that there was an upsurge in activities of criminal elements in the state, which is worrisome.

But he promised that new security measures are being deployed by the corps to nip activities of miscreants in the state in the bud.

”But for now, 1,000 personnel have been dispatched to all nooks and crannies of the state, suspected black spots, prayer grounds, markets, shopping malls, plazas and motor parks, among others,” Makinde said.

He assured the public that there would be no lull in operational activities and instructed all divisional officers to beef up security in their respective areas of responsibility.

”The corps is fully ready to fulfill its statutory function and mandate to protect Critical National Assets And Infrastructure and also protect lives and property in the state,” Makinde said. (NAN)