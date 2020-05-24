The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has deployed no fewer than 1,585 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration in the state.

Mr Philip Ayuba, State Commandant of NSCDC, made this known in Akure on Sunday.

Ayuba said that the personnel had been strategically deployed for intelligence gathering, enforcement of interstate border restrictions, crime detection, safeguarding of critical national assets and infrastructure and maintenance of peace and order.

The commandant warned perpetrators of nefarious activities to desist from unscrupulous behaviour or face the wrath of the law.

He frowned at the attitude of commercial bus drivers and heavy duty vehicles hauling in travellers, thereby, violating government’s interstate movement restriction.

He charged the NSCDC officers and men deployed to the 18 local government areas to be civil and professional in their line of duty.

”The personnel should desist from any form of compromise or violation of human rights.

“You are fully aware that these are very crucial times; hence as disciplined and trained officers, you must be observant, tactful and courteous by your implicit adherence to the rules of engagement,” Ayuba said in a statement.

The commandant, however, wishes all Muslim faithful happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He urged the faithful to embrace the tenets of Islam and continually pray for peace and extinction of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)