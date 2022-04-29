From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 1,200 officers to different parts of the state ahead of the Eid el-Fitri celebration.

The Command also assured residents of the state of its readiness to provide adequate security during the period of the celebration.

The officers, according to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Aidamenbor Daniel are tactical personnel drawn from the Special Female squad, the Rapid Response Squad, Counter Terrorism squad, Disaster Management team, Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy Unit (CBRNE), plain cloth intelligence experts amongst others.

The PRO said special attention will be given to volatile and flash points areas, worship centres, event centres and other critical national assets and Infrastructure in the state.

Also, he said the second in Command of the Command, Mr Amusa Rabiu charged the officers and men of the Command to be professional in the discharge of their duties and to also work harmoniously with other sister agencies towards ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

Amusa said ” the public has very great expectations from the NSCDC and we can not afford to betray their trust. So, let’s collaborate with the traditional and religious institutions and other relevant sister agencies in the fight against all forms of criminality.

“I also wish the good people of Ondo State a happy Eid el-Fitr celebration and in celebrating, we should be modest and make our personal security a priority,” he admonished.

