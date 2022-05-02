From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central and Governorship aspirant (APC), Uba Sani in his Eid-El-Fitri message on Monday asked Muslims to extend hands of fellowship to people of other faiths as they celebrate the end of this year’s Ramadan.

The lawmaker in a statement he personally signed said, this is the time for the country to take inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogues seriously as unifying factors.

His statement read in part, “happy Eid-El-Fitr to my dear Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe. May Almighty Allah reward our sacrifices, shower us with his abundant blessings, bring peace and stability to our troubled communities and renew our faith in Him.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan and thank Almighty Allah for graciously hearing our supplications, we must devote our energies to the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

“We have never been this divided as a people. The divisions along ethnic, religious and regional lines have the potential of destabilizing our country and undermining our hard-won democracy.

“Instead of building the Nigerian nation, we are busy retreating to our ethnic, religious and regional “cocoons”. This is unhealthy for national unity and development.

“This is the time for us to take inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogues seriously. They make for a better understanding of our differences and forging of common grounds.

“We need each other to survive in this increasingly hard and harsh world. Cooperation is the key to surviving the unfriendly economic climate.

“My warm felicitations to the good people of Kaduna State. Allah has been faithful. He has been guiding and protecting us. With Him behind us, we shall overcome our security challenges. Let’s continue to support the Federal and Kaduna State Governments in their efforts to protect us. In no time our people would once again experience peace”, he said.