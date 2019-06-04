Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

The governor who made the call in his message of felicitation to Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, also assured them that necessary measures had been put in place to guarantee hitch-free celebration.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Trever Akase, acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

He assured the people of the state that security of lives and property would remain the priority of the present administration in his second term in office even as he wished all Muslims a joyful, peaceful and memorable Eid -el Fitri celebration.

