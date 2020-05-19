The Police Command in Kogi has warned Islamic religious leaders in Okene that breach of public peace will not be tolerated during the coming Friday and Eid-el-Fitri prayers in the town.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ayuba, gave the warning during a peace meeting he held with the religious leaders in Lokoja on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Spokesman for the police command, DSP William Aya, the commissioner told the leaders that security agencies were determined to deal decisively with any attempt to jeopardise the existing peace in Okene.

He warned the leaders to maintain status quo and talk to their followers to shun any form of violence within the Central Mosque and Okene town generally.

In case of any crisis, Ayuba advised the leaders to report themselves to the nearest police station or risk being arrested for inciting violence.

Also present at the peace meeting were the state Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi; Commander, Army Records, Maj.-Gen. O. O. Soleye; and Commander, NNS Lugard, Cdr. A. A. Adesanya.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders of the Tijaniya and Ansarul Islam sects, major players in the crisis over the selection of new Chief Imam of Okene promised to ensure peace before, during and after the prayers.

They also promised to maintain status quo as ordered by the state government, pending the selection of a new Chief Imam.

The leaders of the sects at the meeting are, Sheikh Lukman Musa, Galadima of Ansarul Islam; Sheikh Salihu Abere, Tijaniya; Alhaji Abdulateef Ibrahim, Tijaniya; and Alhaji Salihu Momoh, Sunni.

Others are, Alhaji Salihu Ibrahim Oricha, Sunni; Alhaji Nuhu Ogirima, Ansarul Islam; Malam Bello Hussein, Sunni; Alhaji Adam Abere, Tijaniya; and Alhaji Danfulani Abdullahi of the Tijaniya sect. (NAN)