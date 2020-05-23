Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, minority caucus, has congratulated Nigerians on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and called on them to use the Eid-el-fitri celebration to activate the much desired national rebirth.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Saturday said the Eid-el-fitr presents the country a fresh opportunity for a national regeneration in all aspects of life, particularly as we collectively fight to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, ‘as a nation, we must use this period for deep introspection and rekindle the virtues of forgiveness, tolerance, love for one another and commitment to the stability and progress of our dear nation and humanity at large.

“Indeed, the successful completion of the Ramadan fast as well as our commitment to prayers and supplications during the period, strongly confirm our individual and collective trust in God in the determination to excel as a united people”.

Elumelu added that with determination, unity and trust in God, the country will definitely overcome all her challenges and once again stand tall among the comity of nations.

He charged Nigerians to spread the joy of the Eid-el-fitr by reaching out to one another at this critical time.

The minority leader, while congratulating the Muslim community on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitr, urged Nigerians to ensure that they adhere strictly to all health safety protocols on COVID-19.