From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on politicians in the state not to heat up the forthcoming Sallah celebration by turning it into political rallies.

The police also warned politicians and political parties in the state to strictly adhere to the Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) timetable on the schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, adding that the Command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute individuals or persons caught sponsoring or encouraging political campaigns under any guise on Eid praying grounds. The police added that the act would be in violation of the Electoral Act.

This was contained in a statement that was issued to the press by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar. He said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) warned all criminally minded individuals or groups to steer clear of the state.

While calling on parents and guardians to be watchful of the movement of their children during and after the Sallah celebration, the Police assured that the Command will be on its toes to rid the state of criminal elements.

‘Criminal hideouts will be raided; joint inter-agency surveillance patrols to neutralize any likely threats to peace and security of the state and enforcement of road traffic regulations within Gombe Metropolis and its environs will be sustained,’ Mahid stated.

He added that the CP Ishola Babaita wishes to congratulate and felicitate the Muslim Ummah and members of the general public in the state on the auspicious occasion of the Sallah Celebration.

The Command reaffirms its commitment to the protection of life and property of the citizens by emplacing robust crime prevention measures before, during and after the celebration,’ he said.

