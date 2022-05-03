The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), yesterday, decried the increasing loss of lives of innocent Nigerians through kidnapping, terrorism and banditry and called on leaders at various levels and sectors to show concern for the challenges bedeviling the country and work towards her restoration.

Its President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, made the call in a statement to felicitate Muslims for the sacrifice of fasting for a month and praying for themselves, loved ones and the progress of the country.

“In the past, travelling was fun, but now a huge risk; it is even worse if you go by road. It hurts that in the Nigeria of today people sell houses, cars and other belongings to pay ransom. This is strange and all hands must be on deck to address the menace,” he said.

Olaleye also expressed dismay over the collapse of the industrial sector and gradual relocation of multinational companies to neighboring countries.

He described such development as ugly and attributed it to the increase in unemployment and crime in the country.

“How do we think about it that politicians who claim their states cannot pay a paltry sum of N30,000 minimum wage are paying millions of naira for presidential, gubernatorial and other forms? They should know that Nigerians are not ignorant,‘’ he said.

Olaleye also enjoined other Nigerians to spread joy, share love and ensure the country was peaceful and prosperous, adding that the celebration was another time for sober reflection.